NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Andrew Jackson Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police are questioning Mayor Briley's proposed FY2020 budget.
Tuesday just after noon, the FOP billboard was posted at a number of locations around Nashville, including one across the street from Nashville City Hall.
The billboards accuse Mayor Briley of funding, then cutting department finance needs.
The FOP stated in a release that a memo sent to Metro Nashville PD's finance director noted concerns from the Mayor regarding MNPD's Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The FOP says one of the concerns highlighted was the cutting of approximately $2 million dollars from the annual budget, while also not listing a budgetary resource for the Mayor's proposed 6.4% starting salary increase for new hires, to help address Metro PD's recruiting challenges.
The FOP release did not directly address or name the source of the memo send to the MNPD finance director.
The Fraternal Order of Police is the world's largest law enforcement organization, has local, state, and federal law enforcement membership in the Nashville area Andrew Jackson "Lodge 5".
The billboards have been placed around Nashville by the FOP to inform the public of their concerns.
News4's Carley Gordon has repeatedly contacted the Mayor's office for input, and await a response.
