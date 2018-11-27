HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a Kroger in Hermitage last night.
Authorities say an Uber driver was dropping off a ride at 301 Callywood around 10p.m. when several shots were fired at his car.
The Uber driver then fled the scene and called police at the 2284 Murfreesboro Pike Kroger.
Police say the victim was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center because of a graze wound under his chin from a shard of glass.
After inspecting the crime scene at Callywood, police say apartments had been been damaged by gunfire.
There were injuries at the apartment complex.
This investigation is ongoing.
