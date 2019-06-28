HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for two suspects wanted for theft from a construction site.
According to police, on June 18 two suspects entered a fenced construction site on Saundersville Road and stole several tools valued at nearly $7,000.
Surveillance video captured the suspects walking into the construction site and then loading their vehicle. The vehicle appears to resemble an early 2000's Ford Taurus station wagon.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
