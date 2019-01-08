NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men who police say robbed the Hyatt Place hotel on Summit View Drive near Brentwood have been apprehended.
According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Louis Steele and 26-year-old Tony Gooch were arrested. Charges against the two were not immediately given.
Investigators say a 37-year-old female clerk was sexually assaulted during the crime.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
