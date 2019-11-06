Murray, Grisham

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - Two more men have been arrested in connection to a Smith County homicide back in April. 

James Murray, 35, and Tommy Grisham, 38, were arrested and charged with murder of Jason Taylor Neusse, 43, making the total number arrested in connection five people. 

Both men have been charged with one count of Felony First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Robbery. Both are still in police custody as of right now.

On April 23, Jason Taylor Neusse was found dead in an old warehouse where he had been living.

In May, Kenneth McDonald and Jeffery Kolb were arrested and identified as those responsible for the death of Neusse with James Burns arrested as an accessory after the fact. 

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to work on this investigation. 

