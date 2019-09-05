CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are at the scene where shots were fired and a suspect is barricaded inside a home.
According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:55 p.m. Thursday on Dandelion Ct. When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside of a home.
Tiny Town Rd is shut down in the area and police are trying to establish contact with the barricaded man.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
