NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police officers pulled over a truck overnight for speeding on Dickerson Pike and found a passenger in the truck suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Metro Police, the Ford F-150 was pulled over around 1:54 a.m. The victim had an obvious injury to his left arm. When police asked about the injury, the victim became uncooperative but alluded to having been shot on Buchanan Street.
Officers called NFD medics to the scene, and medics found the injury to be a graze wound from a bullet that was at least a couple of hours old.
The victim was transported to TriStar Centennial Hospital for treatment.
Shooting / Dr. DB Todd and Buchanan.
At 0154 hours East officers stopped a white F-150 for speeding on Dickerson Pike. The passenger in the vehicle had an obvious injury to his left arm. Officers asked about the injury and the victim was uncooperative, but alluded to being shot at on Buchanan. Officers requested NFD medics to the scene. Medics stated the injury appeared to be a graze wound from a bullet. The injury appeared to be at least a couple hours old. North Investigations was notified and the victim was transported to Centennial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.