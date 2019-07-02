NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have heard the complaints and are taking action.
There will be more officers patrolling the heart of downtown Nashville to cut down on weekend crime.
The entertainment district has become plagued by theft – phones and keys all stolen at bars and venues. Theft is up 50% in the first six months compared to last year.
A new team of 17 additional officers will patrol lower Broadway to discourage thieves.
“I think it’s a good idea. I was here back in April for a hair show and it’s a really big city if you’ve never been to a city like this before. I actually had to have the police help me find my way around,” said Jennifer Stephens. “I think people will feel safer to bring their children and families down here.”
The officers will be easy to spot. Two teams will work from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. They will be on foot, bike and periodically pop into businesses.
