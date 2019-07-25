DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Three of five juveniles are still on the run this morning after they escaped Stones River Academy detention facility overnight in Donelson.
According to Metro Police, 18-year-old Cornelius Reed, 16-year-old Dyquan Poole, and 16-year-old Lacories Howse are still on the run. Reed, Poole, and Howse have a history of aggravated robbery and handgun possession. Howse also has a history of carjacking.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to the facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. One employee of the facility was transported to the hospital for treatment after their escape. It is reported that the escape occurred when one of the teens grabbed the facility keys from an employee's lap. They managed to push their way outside and scaled the fence. A small gray SUV picked at least one of the suspects up.
Two of the teens, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old not from Nashville, were captured shortly after their escape around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Donelson Pike and Elm Hill Pike.
It is unclear what charges the juveniles are facing in addition to the charges they were already detained for.
Anyone seeing Reed, Poole and Howse, or anyone knowing where they might be, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
