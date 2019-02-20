NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say someone shot an AK-47 outside a West Nashville business this morning.
Authorities say police were patrolling Church Street when they saw a fight outside a hookah bar called 1805 UltraLounge.
Police watched security break up the fight and three people walked away, authorities say.
Police say someone got into a car then began shooting an AK-47 into the air.
According to police, MNPD followed the unmarked vehicle while calling for back up. Once there were enough back up officers police made a traffic stop.
Three people inside the car gave themselves up, authorities say.
Officers found an AK-47 inside the vehicle with spent casings.
Police say three suspects are in custody.
No one was injured.
An investigation of this incident is ongoing.
