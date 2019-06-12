MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Manchester Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and ATF are on scene of a possible explosive device in Manchester.
At this time, officials do not believe the suspected devices are related to Bonnaroo.
The investigation is on Walker St in Manchester.
Officials with ATF say that one "suspected device" was recovered and that there are other parts nearby. It has not been determined yet if the devices are explosives.
Investigators are still on scene. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.