NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for three suspects who they said stole several thousand dollars worth of laptops and electronics from a restricted area of Opryland Hotel.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened on January 5. The suspects got away in a white SUV.
If you have any information regarding the suspects that may lead to an arrest, you're asked to call (615) 742-7463. All callers are eligible for a reward.
