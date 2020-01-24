NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a Texas man after nearly 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found during a traffic stop.
According to Metro Police, 35-year-old Jorge Arambula of Houston, Texas had the drugs in his car when he was stopped on I-24 near Spring Street on Tuesday night.
Investigators say the drugs field tested positive for fentanyl and has been sent to the Metro Police Crime Lab for further analysis.
Arambula is charged with a felony drug offense and is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
