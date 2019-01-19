BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police arrested a juvenile suspect late Friday night after he allegedly struck a 69-year-old woman in the face with a gun and stole her wallet.
According to officials, the incident happened at Brentwood Oaks Apartments off Old Hickory Blvd. just after 9 p.m.
The woman told police she had just arrived at the apartment complex and opened her car door when the 17-year-old teen, who she did not know, approached her from behind, grabbed her by the arm and said, "give me the money b****."
The woman said the teen hit her in the face with his semi-automatic pistol before she surrendered her wallet. The teen fled the scene after the incident.
A short time later, police say, the woman's credit cards were used at the Walmart at 5824 Nolensville Pike.
Officers responded to the store where they took the teenager into custody. He was then positively identified by the victim in a show-up.
Police said the teen suspect was carrying the keys to a 2008 Nissan Altima with temporary tags parked outside of the Walmart. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a pistol with an extended magazine that was loaded with 30 rounds, the victim’s social security card and other items from her wallet.
The teen was taken to juvenile detention where he was charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession by a minor (second offense).
Police officials said the same teenager was arrested for aggravated robbery in Jan. 2018. During that incident, he was carrying two stolen weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.