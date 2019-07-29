MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old Nashville teen is in custody in Mt. Juliet after investigators say he stole a Mazda 3 from the Willoughby Station neighborhood after finding it unlocked.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the teen was spotted by officers as they were responding to reports of active car burglaries in the area. Once he was found, the teen fled the scene in the stolen Mazda and crashed the car on South Greenhill Road and West Division Street.
After crashing the car, the teen ran from the scene and led officers on a short foot pursuit when he was captured nearby. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Investigators say another car believed to be connected to the burglaries was not found. The investigation continues. The teen's identity has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
