CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street in Clarksville on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the call around 8:25 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim suffering wounds to the torso and arm. The victim was transported to Nashville by Lifeflight where he underwent surgery at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators believe the shooting was done deliberately. Witnesses reported seeing the two men standing across from a home on the 900 block when a white or tan colored car, possibly a Honda or Toyota, approached the men and shots were fired striking the victim.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online here.
