NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old male is dead after a shooting in Antioch on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to News 4.
The deadly shooting happened on Pointer Court around noon.
The shooting was targeted, police said. There is no arrests have been made in shooting.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have updates starting at 4 p.m.
