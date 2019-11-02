NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who was left dead at the door of General Hospital.
Police say Steven Shelton was fatally shot Friday evening. He was left at the door of General Hospital at 5:40 p.m.
Surveillance video shows a man driving a white Hyundai Tucson and carrying Shelton from the car to the hospital door. The man then drove off.
Police have determined Shelton was shot inside the car at Cumberland View public housing. Police continue to investigate and pursue leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.