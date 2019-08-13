ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they say robbed an Antioch couple at gunpoint in their apartment before being caught nearby.
According to arrest records, officers responded to an apartment on Hickory Hollow Place on Monday around 6:15 a.m. for an aggravated burglary.
When they arrived, the male resident told investigators he was outside talking on the phone when a man, later identified as 18-year-old Monolito Murphy, walked up to him and asked to use his phone. When the victim said no, Murphy pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him.
A female resident heard the commotion from inside the apartment and opened the door to see what was going on and Murphy ordered both victims inside the apartment at gunpoint and onto the ground.
While at gunpoint, Murphy reportedly took both victims cell phones, clothes, a pair of black Nike sandals, a black and white duffel bag, bland and white panda Coach hand wallet, a glass wine jar with various coins and money, and a set of car keys. He also took one of the female victim's earrings and made her remove the sim card from her phone.
When trying to get away in the victim's car, he was unable to get the car to start because the key fob battery was dead. Murphy then went back to the apartment and demanded the victim tell him how to start the car.
Murphy ran from the apartment shortly afterward towards another building and police were flagged down that he was walking around the back side of the building towards the woods. Police found Murphy sitting on the bottom steps of the building and could not give police a consistent story as to why he was there.
The victims positively identified Murphy as the one who robbed them. Found nearby were Murphy was found was the Nike sandals and a smashed wine jar with coins all over the ground. Investigators also found a black handgun, black t-shirt, and a black jacket nearby. When they searched Murphy, they found a stolen Rose Gold iPhone in his jeans front pocket missing a SIM card, which one of the victim's identified as hers.
Murphy was charged with aggravated robbery and dangerous felony weapon possession. He was booked into jail on $60,000 bond.
