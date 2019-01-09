NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Nashville on Wednesday night.
Investigators and EMS responded to the shooting at Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive just after 9 p.m.
A passerby found the victim inside a car in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She died on her way to the hospital.
Police identified the woman through her fingerprints. Authorities have not released her name at this time.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a 17-year-old male suspect is in custody and is expected to be charged on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
