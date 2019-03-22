MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old is behind bars after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Mt. Juliet.
The vehicle crashed into a utility pole the intersection of Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road.
According to police, an officer was chasing the teen before he hit the pole.
News4 has reached out to police to find out if the teen will face any charges.
