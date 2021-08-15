Metro Police said a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue this afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 60-year-old woman has been taken into custody in connection with Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday in Madison.

Police said the car involved in the crash that killed Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison, was found on East Webster Drive. The driver of the car was taken into custody. Police said charges are anticipated against her later Sunday.

Police said a silver Chevy Monte Carlo hit Carmon at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. 

Gallatin Pike South hit and run

Gallatin Pike South hit and run

No other details were made available. 

If you have information about the crash, call 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.