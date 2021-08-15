NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 60-year-old woman has been taken into custody in connection with Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday in Madison.
UPDATE: The car was found on E Webster Dr. The 60-year-old driver has been taken into custody. Charges against her are anticipated later today. The pedestrian killed is identified as Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison. https://t.co/yLnDaYKQoZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 15, 2021
Police said the car involved in the crash that killed Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison, was found on East Webster Drive. The driver of the car was taken into custody. Police said charges are anticipated against her later Sunday.
Police said a silver Chevy Monte Carlo hit Carmon at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.
Gallatin Pike South hit and run
No other details were made available.
If you have information about the crash, call 615-742-7463.
