MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a Honda Dealership in Madison this morning.
The police were called to Music City Honda at 1823 Gallatin Pike around 1a.m.
Police say that a member of the cleaning staff noticed that an office had been ransacked and called her supervisor.
Police and a K-9 unit arrived minutes later.
Authorities say a dog stopped an officer where a chair was moved and the ceiling appeared to be damaged.
Officers say they believed the subject is hiding inside the building's vent work.
After a SWAT team arrived and searched the building, no one was found inside.
