Downtown suspicious item

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One downtown business was evacuated on Thursday after law enforcement agencies were called to a report of a suspicious item. 

The item was reported in the 200 block of Rep. John Lewis Way N around 10:30 a.m. 

News4 was told at the scene that a store manager came across something and didn't know what it was so he called for police. 

Metro Police Bomb Squad says the item was identified as old batteries. 

 

