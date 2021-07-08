NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One downtown business was evacuated on Thursday after law enforcement agencies were called to a report of a suspicious item.
The item was reported in the 200 block of Rep. John Lewis Way N around 10:30 a.m.
News4 was told at the scene that a store manager came across something and didn't know what it was so he called for police.
Police say the incident on Rep. John Lewis Way this morning turned out to be nothing.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 8, 2021
The store manger came across something and didn’t know what it was so he called it in.@MNPDNashville bomb squad says what it was old batteries. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/4BWMhM3Bzt
Metro Police Bomb Squad says the item was identified as old batteries.
