CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects who allegedly used a woman's information to buy $6,000 in phones.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the suspects gained access to the victim's AT&T account and used it to buy five new phones, as well as additional data plans.
The victim was not aware of the purchases until she noticed the fraudulent charges on her bill.
Police said this incident illustrates the importance of closely reading your bills and keeping track of all personal accounts.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can be submitted online anonymously at P3tips.com/59.
