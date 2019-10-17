FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - Police in Franklin, Kentucky are looking for two people who attempted to commit armed robbery at a cell phone store, one of the suspects wearing a Scream mask.
The incident happened Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. when the two walked into Bluegrass Cellular on Nashville Road. The unknown suspect with the hoodie and mask pointed a gun at the store owner. The store owner, in turn, pulled a gun on the suspects and chased them both from the store. The suspects were last seen traveling south on Nashville Road.
The suspect in the mask is wearing an ASAP FERG hoodie. The other male suspect is wearing a Chicago Bulls cap with a beard.
If you recognize these suspects or can provide any information, please call Franklin, Kentucky Police Department at 270-586-7167 or contact South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
