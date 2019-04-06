TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for suspects who allegedly dressed as police officers, broke into a home and robbed a family at gunpoint.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. KSP investigators said two men with guns knocked on the door of a house along Compton Road and said they were county deputies.
When the family opened the door, two other men ran inside and held the adults and children in the home at gunpoint. The suspects took a number of items from the house before they left in an unknown car.
There is no clear description of the suspects. No one inside the home was injured. If you have any information about the suspects, call police immediately.
