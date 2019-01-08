NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested the two men who they say robbed the Hyatt Place hotel near Brentwood on Tuesday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 25-year-old Louis Steele and 26-year-old Tony Gooch entered the hotel around 3 p.m. and threatened the two female desk clerks with guns.
Police said that after the victims handed over the money, a 37-year-old victim was sexually assaulted while the other was held at gunpoint.
Authorities said Gooch and Steele left the hotel in an orange Ford Mustang.
Police later found and followed the vehicle into a Wise Burger parking lot, which is where Steele and Gooch were arrested.
Police said the victims identified Steele and Gooch during show-ups.
Steele is being charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
Gooch is being charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.