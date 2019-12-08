NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man with a history of DUI who previously robbed a Regions Bank after he reportedly held up a liquor store.
Investigators say 45-year-old Danny Lee Ross, Jr. allegedly held up the Cork & Barrel Wine & Spirits on Hermitage Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and was subsequently arrested. Ross told the clerk at the store that he had a weapon and fled on foot with cash.
Ross, who has a 26-year history of DUI charges and is believed to be homeless, went into the Regions Bank on Lebanon Pike on Saturday, Nov. 30 and demanded money acting like he was carrying a weapon. No actual weapon was seen in the incident.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Ross after the bank robbery. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
