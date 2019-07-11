SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a suspect who used a shotgun to break into a store on Hazelwood Drive.
According to a Facebook post from Smyrna Police, just after midnight on the morning of July 5, the suspect used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the Kwik and Easy Tobacco Shop. The store was already closed and there were no injuries.
Police say the suspect appears to be a male driving a maroon Chevy Trailblazer.
Anyone wqith information is asked to contact Detective Hannah of the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5146 or hannah@townofsmyrna.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.