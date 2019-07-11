generic crime scene tape

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a suspect who used a shotgun to break into a store on Hazelwood Drive. 

According to a Facebook post from Smyrna Police, just after midnight on the morning of July 5, the suspect used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the Kwik and Easy Tobacco Shop. The store was already closed and there were no injuries. 

Police say the suspect appears to be a male driving a maroon Chevy Trailblazer. 

Anyone wqith information is asked to contact Detective Hannah of the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5146 or hannah@townofsmyrna.org 

