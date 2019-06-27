NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators arrested a man who reportedly tried to kill another man he planned to meet.
Investigators were dispatched to a gunshot victim at Vanderbilt who had walked into the emergency room and uttered "Gallatin Pike" before being rushed to the trauma room. His injuries were visible across his face and left shoulder, and were caused by birdshot.
Over the course of the investigation, Hardwin Meraz was developed as a suspect after detectives learned he and the victim had planned to meet. Meraz denied the allegations and denied knowing the victim.
Meraz did confirm that he contacted the victim after his phone number appeared on phone records, and that nobody else used his phone. The victim positively identified Meraz from a photo lineup.
Meraz was charged with attempted criminal homicide and was booked into jail on $10,000 bond.
