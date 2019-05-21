FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect who they said robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 3075 Mallory Lane on Tuesday morning.
According to Franklin Police, the suspect entered the bank around 10 a.m. and demanded cash. The teller complied with the suspect's demands, and the robber took off on foot after receiving the cash. Nobody was injured in the robbery.
Investigators said the suspect is a thin, older white male with salt and pepper hair.
If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
