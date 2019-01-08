FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a suspect who they said open a line of credit at the Zales store in Cool Springs Galleria using someone else's name and immediately bought a $2,400 ring.
According to investigators, the crime happened on December 14. The victim, who lives in Mississippi, discovered the fraudulent account and charge while doing a credit check on himself.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here. All callers to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction.
