WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - Officials at the Cannon County 911 Center are asking residents to lock their cars and homes in the area of Murfreesboro Road, Locke Creek Road and the Hoover Mill Road area.
Officials are searching for 30-year-old Michael Holden Thomas. Thomas is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault and a parole violation. Officials said he is armed with a large knife and is considered extremely dangerous.
Susan York told News4 Thomas held two of her children captive inside her home on Locke Creek Road, her 15-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter. She said another woman was also in the house along with that woman's own daughter. York said she does not know why the four were being held captive in her house, but she said Thomas was keeping them in there with a large knife and a baseball bat. York said her son managed to get a phone and call her. She told him to lead the children to escape to a neighbor's house. York said they followed her instructions. York said after the children escaped, Thomas drove away in her daughter's car. Officials said after the car drove over spike strips, Thomas escaped on foot. York said she's proud of her son for leading the group to safety.
"I love my baby boy," said York. "I didn't think he'd ever listen to his mommy, but thank God. He showed me what he's made of. My baby boy knows what to do."
"You better hope and pray they catch you before I do," said York, turning her attention to Thomas. "I'm coming and looking, and I'm not going to stop until I find you. Bank it. You messed with the wrong kids, baby. I want him to find me. Come find this momma. It'll be the last one, baby."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
