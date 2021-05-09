NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the 1400 block of Dolan Road.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m.
According to police, two people were shot with one of the victims being killed. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.
Police are still working to get a suspect in custody.
