NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he and another suspect reportedly stripped a man on the street.
According to Metro Police, the male victim told investigators that 34-year-old Greg Anthony Porter and another suspect parked their car on the street in front of a home on the 1600 block of Cockrill Street and approached him.
The other suspect reportedly approached the victim and after a brief argument the suspect pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded he "get naked." The victim refused to get naked and while the suspect held him at gunpoint, Porter approached and went through his pockets and removed his jacket.
The victim said Porter took his wallet out of his pocket, his cell phone from his hand, and his jacket off. The victim knew Porter from the area and knew him by the nickname "Killer," a witness corroborated the nickname. Officers familiar from the area recognized the nickname and knew of Porter. The victim positively identified Porter through a photo lineup.
Porter faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The other suspect has not been identified.
