CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a suspect jumped into the river in an effort to escape officers early Friday morning in Clarksville.
Officers were responding to a shots fired call on Providence Boulevard just after 1 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle leaving the area.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the officers recognized the man in the passenger seat as Damien Gray, who had several felony arrest warrants.
Gray reportedly got out of the vehicle and then ran behind a Waffle House, which is where he jumped into the river.
Officers said they were able to eventually convince Gray to get out of the water, which is when they arrested him.
Gray is charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of theft of property, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of vandalism. His bond was set at $140,000.
Gray was wanted in connection with a series of break-ins at storage units on Sinclair Drive and Hermitage Road. Police said a motorcycle, a truck and about $15,000 worth of items were stolen.
Anyone with information about the investigations into any of the crimes is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5263, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted online anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
