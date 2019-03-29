NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man crashed his truck into an innocent bystander during a pursuit that stretched from Sumner County into Davidson County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, an officer first tried stopping the man after he was spotted driving recklessly on Interstate 65 in Millersville.
The chase ended on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison when the driver reportedly crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on.
According to THP, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials said it appears the suspect may have hit something else before the chase began because the truck's tires went flat during the chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.