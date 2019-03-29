NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a suspect crashed his pickup truck into an innocent driver during a pursuit that started in Sumner County and ended in Davidson County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a trooper first tried stopping the man after he was spotted driving recklessly on Interstate 65 in Millersville.
A trooper reportedly tracked Rodney Mullins driving at 104 mph. The trooper said Mullins was passing vehicles and speeding without his lights on.
The pursuit continued onto Exit 94 and ended on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison when Mullins allegedly crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the other vehicle, 34-year-old William Fralin, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Mullins, 23, is charged with vehicular assault, evading, speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to obey traffic signal and financial responsibility. He was not injured in the incident.
