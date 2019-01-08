NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is facing a number of serious charges after a victim of a drive-by shooting identified him as the shooter and police were able to connect him to a string of arson cases.
According to court documents, James Hayward Williams Jr., 42, was arrested on Sunday after one of the victims of a drive-by shooting at a tire shop on Dickerson Pike the day before.
Police say Williams drove his black Nissan Altima into the shop's parking lot just before 2 p.m. and fired multiple rounds at people in the parking lot, striking one of the victim's cars several times and the building.
One of the victims was able to identify Williams and his vehicle because they are friends on Facebook, police said.
After police arrested Williams in the shooting, he was also connected to a string of arson fires reported at Music City Garage on East Trinity Lane on Dec. 22 and 24.
According to police, surveillance video from the business shows William's black Nissan Altima with heavily tinted windows pull into the parking lot, exit the vehicle, pour gasoline on cars outside the business and attempt to set them on fire.
In the video, police say, Williams can be seen driving across the street to watch and the returning to relight the fires each time they went out.
At certain points in this part of the footage, police are able to see the full, uncovered face of the suspect.
Police say the suspect returned to the scene later in the day to take videos of the damage with his cellphone and post them on Instagram. Williams' account, @spankgoodgame, has since been removed from the site.
Between the two nights, Williams allegedly set fire to five different vehicles and caused moderate damage to the B side of the building and moderate damage to the front of the garage.
Williams is now facing 26 felony charges, including nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts of setting fire to personal property, six counts of vandalism over $10,000, four counts of arson, and one count of vandalism over $1,000.
He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a bond is $320,000 and will appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.
