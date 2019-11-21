HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a suspect who reportedly held a woman and her child hostage in the parking lot of Kroger in Hermitage, stole their car, and led investigators on a chase.
Investigators say the incident happened overnight around 11 p.m. at the Kroger on Old Hickory Blvd. near I-40. An MNPD officer was at the store getting some food on his way home when he heard a woman screaming.
The woman and her toddler child were being held hostage by a man with a gun, and he refused to comply with the officer's commands. The officer observed the gunman holding a gun to the toddler, and pulled his gun. The suspect forced the woman to get in the car and put the toddler on the ground, ordering the woman to drive away.
Before the car left the parking lot, the woman managed to get out of the car and the suspect took over driving and fled the scene. The officer called for back up and checked on the woman and her child, before following the suspect in his car.
The officer pursued the suspect about 4 miles until the suspect crashed near the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Munn Road. Metro PD aviation and K9 units were brought to the scene and the suspect was captured by a K9 after a short chase.
Two officers received minor injuries at the scene of the incident, including when the suspect bit an officer and an inadvertent dog bite from a K9 during the arrest. Both officers are expected to be okay.
The suspect is facing multiple charges in the case. The victim and her child were not injured in the incident.
