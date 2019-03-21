NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man stole a woman's car and then drove through a fence while trying to evade police in south Nashville on Wednesday.
The victim told police that a man, later identified as Dominique Michael Van-Noy, demanded her car keys and money at her home on Dobbs Avenue.
The woman said she tried shutting the door, but Van-Noy forced his way inside. She was scared by his "aggressive behavior," so she gave him the keys to her 2018 Volkswagen Passat, according to the affidavit.
Van-Noy allegedly drove her car through a fence, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle and an estimated $800 in damage to the fence.
He was later arrested near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Glengarry Drive. Detectives said the victim identified Van-Noy as the intruder.
Van-Noy, 26, is charged with aggravated burglary and robbery, along with two counts of vandalism. He is being held on $54,000 bond.
