OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - A man drove to a gas station for help moments after police say he was shot in the chest on Monday night.
Police said the man was shot through the windshield of the car he was sitting in outside a mobile home off Scenic View Road in Old Hickory around 8 p.m.
According to police, the suspected gunman called 911 and said he shot the victim in self-defense.
Investigators said the suspect and the victim know each other and were fighting before the shooting happened.
The victim drove to Rollin's Market on East Old Hickory Boulevard to get help. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police said the suspect is in custody. His name has not been released.
