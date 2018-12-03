CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a suspect accused of stealing Christmas decorations from a Clarksville business decided to return the stolen items.
The suspect was caught on video leaving the decorations on the porch of the Dowdy Financial Group on Madison Street just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 30.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the majority of the stolen items were returned.
After seeing the story on the news, multiple people called police to identify the suspect.
However, police said the owners of the business have decided not to move forward with filing charges, "since the majority of the property was returned and their belief people should be given second chance, along with the spirit of the holiday season."
This is the second year in a row that Christmas decorations have been stolen from the business.
