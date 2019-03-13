NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police worked quickly to arrest a suspected car burglar who they say was caught in the act in an East Nashville parking lot.
Early Tuesday morning, officers were in Lot R at Nissan Stadium when they heard a car alarm go off nearby. According to the affidavit, they saw Floyd Cleveland stealing items from a vehicle.
Cleveland then reportedly got into a gray passenger van and drove off.
An officer in the area heard the vehicle description and later stopped Cleveland at the intersection of Glenview Drive and South 12th Street.
Police said the van Cleveland was driving was stolen and that he was driving on a revoked license.
The officer said he found a screwdriver inside the van, which had been used to break the windows of two vehicles in the parking lot. Several stolen items were also found inside the vehicle, according to the report.
Cleveland, 41, is charged with two counts of felony burglary, vehicle theft, driving on a revoked license and for a probation violation. He was booked into jail just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held on $42,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.