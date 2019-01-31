WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - A police chase ended with officers finding out their suspect possibly swallowed a bag of crystal meth.
According to Smokey Barn News, the chase started on Highway 76 in White House around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a man drove off when officers tried making a traffic stop. After a pursuit that made its way onto Interstate 65, the driver later abandoned his car at The Standard at White House Apartments on Madeline Way.
After a foot pursuit, officers found the man, which is when he reportedly swallowed the meth.
The suspect was taken to the hospital so he could be supervised overnight. Authorities say he could face several drug charges in connection with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.