NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after his alleged involvement in two violent attacks on Lower Broadway.
Dustin O'Brien, 31, was first charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident in the alley behind Tin Roof on Oct. 21.
According to the police report, the victim's friend was urinating in the alley when O'Brien told them to go somewhere else. The victim tried protecting his friend, which is when O'Brien allegedly attacked him with a knife.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received 20 stitches to his face and 15 staples to his head.
On Monday, police were called to The Valentine on Broadway. The victim said he was punched in the face and pushed into a wall by a man he didn't know.
After reviewing security footage, police said they saw O'Brien pushing the victim from behind and punching him in the face.
O'Brien is charged with disorderly conduct and assault in connection with that incident.
O'Brien is being held on more than $50,000 bond after his arrest early Monday morning.
