NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An 11th grader at McGavock High School is behind bars for carrying a loaded gun on campus.
Police say officers investigated several auto thefts and identified 18-year-old Sodonnie Bufford as a person wanted for the crimes. Bufford was spotted pulling into the school parking lot Thursday in a stolen 2018 Toyota Highlander.
As Bufford got out of the SUV, he put a loaded nine-millimeter pistol into the trunk of another car. Officers got consent to search the car and found the pistol, which was reported stolen.
Bufford was been charged with carrying a gun on school property, theft of property and three counts of auto theft. The first of the other two auto thefts happened Saturday at a Mapco in the 700 block of Bell Road. Police say the victim left the keys still in the ignition of his 2009 Infinity. The doors were also left unlocked.
The second theft happened Tuesday when a 2011 GMC Denali was stolen after the SUV was left running and unattended outside a Mapco in the 1100 block of Bell Road.
Bufford is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.