NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police on patrol on Interstate 24 westbound Wednesday afternoon spotted a vehicle taken in a robbery on Tuesday evening, and ended up making two arrests.
Officers called for a police aviation unit in order to avoid a pursuit, police said.
Before the aviation unit was called, officers said the car driver attempted to speed away.
However, officers were able to use spike all four tires successfully, which prevented speeds from exceeding 40 miles per hour.
The driver of the vehicle drove a short distance and then hit the concrete median on Interstate 24.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody, one of those by a police K-9 officer.
No serious injuries were reported.
Traffic was affected for about two hours on Interstate 24 westbound.
The investigation surrounding the robbery is ongoing, police said.
