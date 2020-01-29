NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a stolen car hit a building in the Five Points neighborhood of East Nashville overnight.
According to investigators on scene, the incident happened on Fatherland Street and South 11th Street. Investigators say a silver car was used to possibly break into a pair of businesses. A man ran away from the scene, police do not currently have a description of this man.
Fatherland Street will be closed for some time while police investigate in the area of South 11th Street.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
